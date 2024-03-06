The 10 Best 'Joe Rogan Experience' Podcast Episodes Of All Time

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular and influential podcasters in the world. His show, The Joe Rogan Experience, features raw, unfiltered conversations with a wide range of guests, from celebrities and comedians to scientists and explorers, speaking about all sorts of topics. But with over 2,000 episodes to choose from, how do you find the best ones? Here are our picks for the 10 best Joe Rogan podcasts of all time, based on their popularity, relevance, and how entertaining they are.

Elon Musk - #1169

In September 2018, Elon Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and it has since become one of Rogan’s most popular episodes. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, discussed his business ventures, personal plans, and AI technology during the 2.5-hour conversation. Notably, he accepted Rogan’s offer to smoke weed during the episode, a moment that caused Tesla stock to drop significantly.

However, the episode’s popularity isn’t solely due to Musk’s pot-smoking antics, plenty of other topics were covered, including plans for colonizing Mars. It's a fascinating glimpse into the mind of one of the most influential figures in technology today. Once you listen to it, check out other episodes with Musk, like #1470 from 2020, #1609 from 2021, and #2054 from late 2023.