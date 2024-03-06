The 10 Best 'Joe Rogan Experience' Podcast Episodes Of All Time
By iHeartRadio
March 6, 2024
Joe Rogan is one of the most popular and influential podcasters in the world. His show, The Joe Rogan Experience, features raw, unfiltered conversations with a wide range of guests, from celebrities and comedians to scientists and explorers, speaking about all sorts of topics. But with over 2,000 episodes to choose from, how do you find the best ones? Here are our picks for the 10 best Joe Rogan podcasts of all time, based on their popularity, relevance, and how entertaining they are.
Elon Musk - #1169
In September 2018, Elon Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and it has since become one of Rogan’s most popular episodes. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, discussed his business ventures, personal plans, and AI technology during the 2.5-hour conversation. Notably, he accepted Rogan’s offer to smoke weed during the episode, a moment that caused Tesla stock to drop significantly.
However, the episode’s popularity isn’t solely due to Musk’s pot-smoking antics, plenty of other topics were covered, including plans for colonizing Mars. It's a fascinating glimpse into the mind of one of the most influential figures in technology today. Once you listen to it, check out other episodes with Musk, like #1470 from 2020, #1609 from 2021, and #2054 from late 2023.
Neil deGrasse Tyson - #919
From 2017, Joe Rogan and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson engage in a captivating conversation covering a variety of topics, but out of all of them, the most remarkable is their exploration of the concept of infinity. Both Rogan and deGrasse Tyson’s genuine passion for science shines through, making this interview an absolute delight to listen to. If you enjoy it, you can also hear deGrasse Tyson on a few other episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience: #1159, #1347, and #1658.
Kevin Hart - #1278
If you're looking to laugh, check out episode #1278 with Kevin Hart from 2019. Kevin’s infectious happiness and quick wit make it a super enjoyable listen. In it, we learn why Kevin chose his career path and how he handles fame and success. Even if you’re not a die-hard fan of his stand-up, you’ll find nuggets of wisdom and life lessons that Hart has carried with him from the get-go. You can keep the laughs coming with his more recent appearance too in the 2020 episode #1480.
Edward Snowden - #1368
Edward Snowden, who famously blew the whistle on the NSA, made an intriguing appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2019. In it, he spills the beans about leaking classified info. He describes his book, Permanent Record, which dives deep into mass surveillance going on within the US government. During the podcast, he and Rogan dissect it all, revealing just how much Uncle Sam is peeking into our lives. He'd come back the next year, appearing again in episode #1536 from 2020.
Lance Armstrong - #737
In this captivating episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe sits down with legendary cyclist Lance Armstrong. Despite the episode being over eight years old, it remains one of the show’s finest moments. For those unfamiliar with Armstrong, he's the iconic athlete who dominated the Tour de France, clinching victory an impressive seven times. However, his legacy took a dramatic turn when he candidly admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. During their conversation, Rogan skillfully navigates Armstrong’s achievements and controversies. Rather than merely pointing fingers, he creates an open dialogue around Armstrong's journey. The result? A historical exchange that sheds light on the complexities surrounding this remarkable athlete.
Kanye West - #1554
On this memorable episode, enigmatic artist Kanye West delves into his unconventional perspectives on a range of topics. He candidly discusses how he once believed that divine intervention destined him to lead the free world during his presidential bid and muses about cities relying on the elemental quartet of air, earth, fire, and water, even pondering the cosmic price tag of our beloved planet. It is definitely one of the more intriguing episodes.
Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli - #1493
Any fan of The Sopranos, knows that even though it's been off the air for two decades, it continues to captivate new audiences and remains an enduring masterpiece. For those reasons, when two stars of the show, Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, it was especially interesting. The actors, who have their own podcast called Talking Sopranos, revisit the entire series with Joe, providing behind-the-scenes insights that give a fascinating glimpse into the making of this era-defining show.
Penn Jillette - #1343
Watch magician Penn Jillette leave Joe in awe as they delve into a wide array of subjects—from politics and magic to comedy and even conspiracies. Jillette’s thoughtfulness and unwavering determination shine through, and it's evident how captivated Rogan is by his illustrious career. For those curious about the inner workings of one of magic's greatest minds, this podcast episode is an absolute gem.
Jon Stewart - #1498
Jon Stewart, during his initial, extensive tenure on The Daily Show, was regarded as one of the best interviewers on TV. He engaged in candid conversations with politicians and celebrities, cutting through the noise to discuss essential matters, similar to what Joe does. This particular episode not only highlights the contrasting interview approaches of Rogan and Stewart but also provides insight into Stewart's evolving perspectives over the years.
Macaulay Culkin - #1153
Macaulay Culkin, known for his early fame as a child actor, has navigated the rollercoaster ride of celebrity life since a tender age. Remarkably, despite the highs and lows, Culkin maintains a down-to-earth demeanor that makes listening to him quite soothing. His myriad of unique experiences has shaped his outlook on life, providing a distinctive perspective and make for a great podcast episode.
Whether you’re a fan of comedy, science, or simply curious about the human experience, these episodes offer a glimpse into the multifaceted world of The Joe Rogan Experience. So grab your headphones, settle in, and explore the best that Rogan’s podcast has to offer.