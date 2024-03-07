Donald Trump Slams Biden On Truth Social Throughout The State Of The Union

While President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address on Thursday (March 7), Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his own thoughts about Biden's speech.

Trump started criticizing Biden before he even arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

"The President is very substantially late. Not a good start, but let's give him the benefit of the doubt. I'm sure he had very important things to do, but he is just now getting into the car. They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don't want to be late to the State of the Union. They will need Mario Andretti to be at the wheel of the Limo," Trump wrote.

As Biden was walking to the podium, Trump noticed that somebody kissed him on the cheek.

"Who kissed him on the cheek with lipstick? Now he's got lipstick on his face. How stupid of her!" Trump said.

Trump continued to be impatient as Biden took his time making his way to the podium.

"This is the longest walk in Presidential History - It is ridiculous! Now he's actually taking the selfies at their request. He's not a Photographer - He's got to get moving!" Trump added.

Trump's first comment about the speech came after Biden warned about the threat of Russia.

"Putin only invaded Ukraine, because he has no respect for Biden. Would have never happened under the Trump Administration, and for four years it didn't happen!' Trump explained.

Trump then defended himself after Biden criticized him for comments about not supporting NATO countries.

"No, I said NATO has to pay its bills, and if it doesn't pay its bills, we are not going to protect you. THE MONEY CAME POURING IN! Under other Presidents, NATO was BROKE," he wrote.

"NATO only became strong, because of ME, I got the NATO Nations to pay up. They were almost all delinquent. The United States was paying for them all!" Trump added in a follow-up post.

Trump pushed back against Biden's mention of the insurection at the U.S. Capitol on Janaury 6, 2021.

"The so-called "Insurrectionists" that he talks about had no guns, they only had a Rigged Election. The only gun was that used on Ashli Babbitt, who sadly, is no longer with us!" Trump wrote.

Trump called out Biden for flubbing one of his lines about overturning Roe v. Wade.

"He just screwed up his primary line of the evening, having to do with Roe v. Wade, while looking at the Highly Respected Justices of the Supreme Court, for whom it was intended!" Trump noted.

Trump also complained about how Biden was coughing throughout his speech.

"THE COUGHING, THE COUGHING - ALWAYS THE COUGHING!"

While Biden was touting his record on the economy, Trump brought up inflation.

"INFLATION UNDER BIDEN IS KILLING AMERICA!"

When Biden spoke about the bipartisan border security bill, Trump called it "a Disaster."

"His Border Bill is a Disaster, it would let at least 5,000 Migrants in a day, and that is one of the better aspects of it!"

Trump also disputed other parts of Biden's speech regarding the current chaos across the Middle East.

"He made Iran RICH. This is why we have the problems in the Middle East. With me, Iran was BROKE. He is the reason that the Middle East is blowing up!" Trump wrote.

"Whether the Fake News Media likes admitting it or not, there was tremendous misrepresentation and lies in that Speech, but the People of our Country get it, and they know that November 5th will be the Most Important Day in our Nation's History!" Trump wrote after Biden was done speaking.