Here's What The '153' Pins Mean At The State Of The Union Address

If you watched President Biden deliver the State of the Union address, you might have noticed some of the politicians in the audience wearing pins. While many were pretty straightforward, one in particular wasn't. It looked like a piece of paper with the number 153 written on it. So what does it mean?

153 stands for the number of days that hostages have been in custody in Gaza. Representative Brad Schneider reportedly passed them out to many Democrats, and dozens decided to sport them. Across the aisle, many Republicans wore pins that called attention to the places they feel the President has failed, like at the border.