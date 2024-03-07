President Joe Biden Set To Deliver State Of The Union

President Joe Biden will deliver his 2024 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday (March 7).

Biden's speech will effectively kick off his campaign for a second term in the White House, and he will tout his achievements during his first term.

The speech will focus on the economy, as Biden tries to portray the economic recovery as positive and blame high inflation on corporations and Republican policies.

Biden will also call on the government to lower healthcare prices and tout his efforts to bring drug companies to the table to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs.

Another major topic will be abortion rights, which Democrats are seeking to use as a weapon against Republicans following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One of First Lady Jill Biden's guests includes Kate Cox, the Texas woman who was forced to travel out of state to have an abortion. She will also welcome Latorya Beasley, who was preparing to have another child using in vitro fertilization when the embryo transfer was canceled after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos created through (IVF) should be considered children.

Biden is also expected to discuss immigration and the situation at the southern border between the United States and Mexico. He is expected to blame the current problems on Republicans for killing a bipartisan deal on border security.

The ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas and Ukraine and Russia will also be a topic as Biden tries to defend America's role overseas and show support for our allies in NATO.

Alabama Senator Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to Biden's speech.