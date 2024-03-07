The 'Most Beautiful' State Park In Colorado

There are an endless amount of destinations for adventurers and travelers craving a nature getaway. The United States is brimming with all sorts of majestic landscapes and environments that a friendly to human presence. Scenic mountain hikes, beautiful lakes, immersive forests, and vast deserts are just some of the many trips one can embark on. National parks immediately come to mind when it comes to these locations,

According to the roundup, Colorado's most gorgeous state park is Eleven Mile State Park! Anyone who's a fan of thrilling water sports and hunting should keep this place on their bucket list. Here's why this recreation area was chosen:

"An adventurer's paradise year-round, this state park is named for the Eleven Mile Reservoir, a calm body of water popular with boaters and fishermen. Elk, bears, and diverse birdlife all make their home in the park, whose dark skies also draw in budding astronomers. In winter, the mountains lining the reservoir wear a crown of snow and the water becomes a scenic ice rink. There are more than 300 campsites here too, so you'll have no trouble pitching up under the stars."