13-Year-Old FaceTimed His Mom After He Was Shot Four Times

By Bill Galluccio

March 8, 2024

Troy Gill
Photo: New York Daily News

A 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in New York City last Thursday (February 29) FaceTimed his mother before he died, the New York City Police Department said.

Troy Gill was on his way home from a Brooklyn Nets game when he was shot four times in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Before passing out on the street just a few blocks from his home, Gill managed to FaceTime his mother. Police said that his family rushed out of their house to look for him.

Gill was found unconscious on the sidewalk by a passerby walking his dog. Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived and rushed the boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the New York PostGill was a member of the Trench Crew gang and was targeted by a rival gang. Investigators are looking for a white SUV that was in the area at the time of the shooting.

They have not identified any suspects or a potential motive for the deadly attack.

"It's a tragic case. This homicide is extremely troubling," NYPD Chief of Citywide Investigations Jerry O'Sullivan said.

