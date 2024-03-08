PARTYNEXTDOOR Teases His Long-Awaited Fourth Studio Album

"P4 otw," the artist posted on X/Twitter. He also included a link to pre-save the project.



PND dropped his song "R E S E N T M E N T" last summer following other tracks like "H e r O l d F r i e n d s" and "Sex in the Porsche" with Diddy. Prior to that, the 30-year-old artist hadn't released a solo record since his 2020 EP PARTYPACK. The project has seven tracks featuring Nipsey Hussle, Lil Yachty, Murda Beatz and Quavo. His forthcoming album will serve as the follow-up to PARTYMOBILE, which arrived four years ago.



There's no confirmation on when PND's next album will drop just yet. However, it's bound to arrive sooner than you think. It's possible his album could arrive some time this month since the singer is booked to perform at several major festivals including Rolling Loud California next week and Souled Out Festival 2024 in Australia later this month.



Watch the video for "R E S E N T M E N T" below.