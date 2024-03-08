Start Your Day With 'The Bright Side' Podcast From Reese Witherspoon
By iHeartRadio
March 8, 2024
The Bright Side, a new daily podcast from Hello Sunshine, the company founded by Reese Witherspoon, is coming to start your day on a positive note, and they just released a trailer about it. Co-hosted by the dynamic duo of TV host Danielle Robay and Emmy-nominated national correspondent Simone Boyce, The Bright Side is a 30-minute morning show-style podcast all about bringing you inspiration, culture, and real conversations that will uplift and empower you. If you’re looking to add a little joy to your morning routine, then The Bright Side is the perfect podcast to kick off your day.
The Bright Side is not your average podcast either. With Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce at the helm, you can expect nothing but engaging and insightful conversations that cover a wide range of topics. From the latest trends to celebrity interviews, and discussions with women who are making waves in the world, The Bright Side has something for everyone. It’s the perfect mix of entertainment, culture, wellness, and more - all designed to help you start your day on the right foot. It's just what you'd expect from Reese Witherspoon, who also serves as the executive producer, as part of her role leading Hello Sunshine, which puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers.
What sets The Bright Side apart is its focus on inspiring and empowering women as they navigate through life's many transitions. Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce are all about providing a platform for women to share their stories, struggles, and triumphs. With a casual and relatable tone, they create a welcoming space where listeners can feel connected and supported. Whether you’re facing a big life change or just looking for a boost of motivation, The Bright Side is here to help you navigate through it all.
Each weekday, The Bright Side delivers fresh content that is both informative and entertaining. Expect book recommendations, wellness tips, and lots of laughs, plus special guests who bring their unique perspectives and expertise to the table. From authors to entrepreneurs, activists to artists, you never know who will drop by the podcast to add an extra layer of depth and insight to the show and give listeners the opportunity to hear from and learn from some of the most creative and inspirational voices out there.
Get ready to add a little joy to your morning routine by joining the Hello Sunshine community for a daily dose of positivity and empowerment and tuning in to The Bright Side. It premieres on March 25.