Syleena Johnson Explains What Women Taught Her & How They Impacted Her Life

"My appreciation for them is extremely high," she continued. "But coming into the music business was male-dominated. So the way that I looked at things was totally different from the way that they looked at things. But that's when I grew such an appreciation for the way that I looked at things because it helped me in a lot of ways. The women in my life taught me, even though we were absent of strong male figures, they still taught me how to be strong in the absence of that."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Johnson also opens up about why she got married for the first time to Marcus Betts. From there, she continued to detail her current marriage to Kiwane Garris, who's the father of her two children. Johnson shared her experience about moving to Italy to become a mother and how her experience on "Marriage Bootcamp" actually did wonders for her relationship with her husband.



The conversation is part of iHeartRadio's "Women Pass The Mic" initiative that celebrates 10 podcast led by some of the most powerful ladies in the industry. Listen to the new episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service above.