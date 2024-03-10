Becky G & Choir Of Young Girls Unleash 'The Fire Inside' At The Oscars
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2024
Becky G turned the heat all the way up during her first-ever performance at the 2024 Oscar Awards.
On Sunday night, March 10, the versatile songstress from California graced the stage to deliver a live rendition of her song "The Fire Inside." A massive ring of fire ignited behind Becky as she kicked off the performance. Later on, she decided to celebrate Women's History Month in her own way by inviting a squad of young girls of all races to join her on stage. They joined forces to sing the chorus of the English-language reggaetón hit.
Becky G performs Inspiring ‘The Fire Inside’ at the #Oscars #FlaminHot #BeckyG pic.twitter.com/5Jss4UAW6V— Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) March 11, 2024
This is the first time Becky G has received an Academy Award nomination. "The Fire Inside," which was written by Diane Warren for Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot, was nominated for Best Original Song. She praised Warren, Longoria and the entire team in an emotional video she uploaded to Instagram back in January.
"We're nominated, guys, for an Oscar," Becky G said with tears in her eyes. "And I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart. It is my heart."
The music video for the record was released last November. The beginning shows a young Becky G selling Flamin' Hot Cheetos before she gets some inspiration from the original inventor Richard Montañez. Later on, you can see the "Fulanito" singer recording the song with Warren and the stars of the film.
Watch Becky G perform "The Fire Inside" below.
Becky G performs "The Fire Inside" from #FlaminHot at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Zk6Fu6MrhI— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024