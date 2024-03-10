Becky G & Choir Of Young Girls Unleash 'The Fire Inside' At The Oscars

This is the first time Becky G has received an Academy Award nomination. "The Fire Inside," which was written by Diane Warren for Eva Longoria's Flamin' Hot, was nominated for Best Original Song. She praised Warren, Longoria and the entire team in an emotional video she uploaded to Instagram back in January.



"We're nominated, guys, for an Oscar," Becky G said with tears in her eyes. "And I just wanted to say thank you so much to Diane and Eva for allowing me to be a part of this beautiful project because this film, this team, this song represents something so close to my heart. It is my heart."



The music video for the record was released last November. The beginning shows a young Becky G selling Flamin' Hot Cheetos before she gets some inspiration from the original inventor Richard Montañez. Later on, you can see the "Fulanito" singer recording the song with Warren and the stars of the film.



Watch Becky G perform "The Fire Inside" below.