Airbnb Bans Hosts From Installing Indoor Security Cameras

By Bill Galluccio

March 11, 2024

Security Camera in living room
Photo: onurdongel / iStock / Getty Images

In a move to protect guests' privacy, Airbnb announced that it will no longer allow hosts to have indoor security cameras.

Previously, the short-term rental company would allow hosts to have security cameras in common areas, such as the kitchen or living room, as long as they were disclosed in the rental listing and clearly visible to the guests.

Now, under the new policy, indoor security cameras are strictly prohibited in all listings. Outdoor security cameras and noise decibel monitors will still be allowed, though the host must disclose their location in the listing.

"Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb," Airbnb head of community policy and partnerships Juniper Downs said in a press release. "These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts, and privacy experts, and we'll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community."

Airbnb said that only a small subset of hosts use indoor security cameras. They will have until April 30 to remove them. If they do not, their properties could be delisted or their accounts terminated.

