Bleachers Take Fans On 'Rollercoaster' In Album Release Party Preview

Bleachers' new self-titled album is has finally arrived, and the band is keeping the celebration going during their iHeartRadio Album Release Party. But before the show, fans can get a sneak peek with an energetic live performance of their song "Rollercoaster."

During the exclusive and intimate iHeartRadio Album Release Party with bleachers, Jack Antonoff and crew will perform songs from the new album live, and talk about the release during a special Q&A hosted by Damien Fahey. Fans can watch the show on Monday, March 11th at 5pm PT/8pm ET in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. The event will give fans the opportunity to watch this immersive concert with Bleachers in VR 180, hang out with fellow fans from across the globe, connect with their favorite artists and discover new ones in a spectacular yet intimate way.

In a statement, Antonoff explained of their upcoming iHeartRadio Album Release Party, "Our new album Bleachers is out on March 8 and we're thrilled to work with iHeart to make this release even more special."

Bleachers is the group's fourth full-length studio album and follows 2021's Take the Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. The new album showcases 14 new songs, including the previously-released "Modern Girl," "Alma Mater," "Tiny Moves" and "Me Before You," in addition to writing credits from Lana Del Rey, Florence + the Machine's Florence Welch and The National's Aaron Dessner.

See Bleachers perform "Rollercoaster" from their self-titled album below.