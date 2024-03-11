PARTYNEXTDOOR Speaks On His Upcoming 'P4' Album: 'Hardest I've Ever Worked'

By Tony M. Centeno

March 11, 2024

PARTYNEXTDOOR
Photo: Getty Images

PARTYNEXTDOOR is opening up about the making of his long-awaited fourth studio album.

On Monday, March 11, Billboard released the cover story for its SXSW issue featuring the revered singer. During the interview, PND revealed that his relationships are the main reason why there's such a huge gap in between his releases. The last full-length project fans received from the Toronto native was his PARTYMOBILE album in 2020.

“I get into relationships and then music becomes second,” PND said. “I think I’m going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music.”

Since then, PARTYNEXTDOOR hasn't dropped much outside of his collaboration with Drake "Members Only" off his label boss' recent album For All The Dogs and his recent single "R e s e n t m e n t." That will change once he releases his fourth studio album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. According to writer Hernan Memo, PND's upcoming single "Real Woman" allows the Jamaican crooner to lay his vocals over "bright, twinkling synths, trap hi-hats and a backing choir."

“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album," he proclaimed. "This is the proudest I’ve felt... I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”

As of this report, a release date for his album has not been confirmed. Watch PARTYNEXTDOOR talk about making some of his best collaborations and more below.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.