PARTYNEXTDOOR Speaks On His Upcoming 'P4' Album: 'Hardest I've Ever Worked'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2024
PARTYNEXTDOOR is opening up about the making of his long-awaited fourth studio album.
On Monday, March 11, Billboard released the cover story for its SXSW issue featuring the revered singer. During the interview, PND revealed that his relationships are the main reason why there's such a huge gap in between his releases. The last full-length project fans received from the Toronto native was his PARTYMOBILE album in 2020.
“I get into relationships and then music becomes second,” PND said. “I think I’m going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music.”
Since then, PARTYNEXTDOOR hasn't dropped much outside of his collaboration with Drake "Members Only" off his label boss' recent album For All The Dogs and his recent single "R e s e n t m e n t." That will change once he releases his fourth studio album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. According to writer Hernan Memo, PND's upcoming single "Real Woman" allows the Jamaican crooner to lay his vocals over "bright, twinkling synths, trap hi-hats and a backing choir."
“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album," he proclaimed. "This is the proudest I’ve felt... I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”
As of this report, a release date for his album has not been confirmed. Watch PARTYNEXTDOOR talk about making some of his best collaborations and more below.