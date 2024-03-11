Since then, PARTYNEXTDOOR hasn't dropped much outside of his collaboration with Drake "Members Only" off his label boss' recent album For All The Dogs and his recent single "R e s e n t m e n t." That will change once he releases his fourth studio album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4. According to writer Hernan Memo, PND's upcoming single "Real Woman" allows the Jamaican crooner to lay his vocals over "bright, twinkling synths, trap hi-hats and a backing choir."



“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album," he proclaimed. "This is the proudest I’ve felt... I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”



As of this report, a release date for his album has not been confirmed. Watch PARTYNEXTDOOR talk about making some of his best collaborations and more below.