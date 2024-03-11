Trick Daddy Honored After Jaw-Dropping Performance At Jazz In The Gardens
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2024
Trick Daddy was presented with the highest honor from the city of Miami Gardens after an energetic performance.
On Saturday, March 9, the famed rapper hit the stage for a special "Welcome To The Crib" set at Jazz In The Gardens outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. After artists like JT Money, Ball Greezy and others made surprise appearances, Trick pulled up to perform hits like "Can't F**k With The South" and "Nann" with Trina. Longtime fans including veteran rapper LL COOL J watched as Trick, Trina and later on Rick Ross performed. After the massive set, Trick Daddy was honored with the key to the city of Miami Gardens.
The "Welcome To The Crib" set was one of numerous iconic performances that went down at Jazz In The Gardens. The two-day festival kicked off with live sets from R&B artists like Tink, Omarion and Eric Bellinger. Tink came correct with a troupe of dancers who helped bring her hits like "Million" to life. Omarion had all the ladies screaming as he belted out classics like "O," "Ice Box" and "Girlfriend." He also covered SZA's "Snooze" and did a mash-up of "S'posed To Be" and 310Babii's "Soak City (Do It)." Meanwhile, Bellinger delivered a mixture of classics and new songs from his latest album The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom.
"It was fire," Bellinger said of his set. "It was a beautiful crowd and beautiful weather. I felt like I was back at home in L.A."
The first night continued with explosive sets by Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Kid Capri, Davido and Summer Walker, who closed out the show with a radiant performance. Jazz In The Gardens continued the following day with more memorable performances from Babyface, Scarface, Tamia, Jeezy and others. DJ Cassidy held a special edition of "Pass The Mic Live" with guests like Lil' Kim, T.I., Uncle Luke and Too $hort. Maxwell served as the final act of the weekend.
Check out more scenes from Jazz In The Gardens below.