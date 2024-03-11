Trick Daddy Honored After Jaw-Dropping Performance At Jazz In The Gardens

Trick Daddy was presented with the highest honor from the city of Miami Gardens after an energetic performance.



On Saturday, March 9, the famed rapper hit the stage for a special "Welcome To The Crib" set at Jazz In The Gardens outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. After artists like JT Money, Ball Greezy and others made surprise appearances, Trick pulled up to perform hits like "Can't F**k With The South" and "Nann" with Trina. Longtime fans including veteran rapper LL COOL J watched as Trick, Trina and later on Rick Ross performed. After the massive set, Trick Daddy was honored with the key to the city of Miami Gardens.