Jack & Jack Preview 'No Place Like Home' Tour Ahead Of Kickoff

Jack & Jack recently released their brand new album Home on March 1st, and are getting ready to head out on their headlining "No Place Like Home" Tour. But before they hit the road, the guys are giving fans a glimpse into what fans can expect to see at their show.

Aside from sharing rehearsal footage on social media, the duo exclusively told iHeartRadio of their cross-country trek, "The 'No Place Like Home' Tour is going to be special… honoring all of our music from the past while ushering in this new and fresh era of J&J is a dream come true for us. we hope our fans are ready to take a trip down memory lane while also getting a glimpse of what’s to come! We are so glad to be back on stage, the place where we truly feel at home."

Jack & Jack's "No Place Like Home" Tour kicks off on March 13th in Nashville, Tennessee, and takes the guys across the country, stopping in cities including Atlanta, Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and more, before wrapping up in San Diego, California on May 17th. See the full list of tour dates below.

Home is Jack & Jack's second full-length studio album following 2019's A Good Friend Is Nice, and showcases twelve new songs including the title track "Home" and guest appearances from singer/songwriter Sammy Wilk and SK8.

"No Place Like Home" Tour Dates

3/13 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

3/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

3/16 - Charlotte, NC @ Digital Underground

3/17 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

3/19 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

3/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

3/22 - New York, NY @ Sony Hall

3/24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3/26 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

3/27 - Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch

3/28 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3/30 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

4/27 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

4/28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

5/1 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

5/5 - Denver, CA @ Marquis Theater

5/8 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock @ HOB

5/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

5/11 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room @ HOB

5/13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

5/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Ecoplex

5/17 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room