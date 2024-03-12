New Found Glory Announce Big Plans For 'Catalyst' 20th Anniversary

New Found Glory's fourth album Catalyst turns 20 this year, and the band's celebrating with an anniversary tour. The “Catalyst 20 Years Later Tour” kicks off August 16 in Orlando and wraps up October 23 in Denver, with a stop at the When We Were Young festival along the way. Sincere Engineer is set to play support on all dates.

“Fans trust us because of albums like Catalyst,” guitarist Chad Gilbert said in a statement. “We can make these records and branch out creatively, and they know we’re never going to do something really weird. We are who we are, and I love that we can play whatever and still crush it.”

See the full list of dates below.

New Found Glory 2024 Tour Dates

08/16 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

08/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

08/21 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

08/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

08/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

08/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks *

08/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

08/28 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live *

08/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *

08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

09/01 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

10/13 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee *

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

10/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

10/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

10/23 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

* = w/ Sincere Engineer