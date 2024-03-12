President Joe Biden Clinches Democratic Nomination

President Joe Biden was the projected winner of the Georgia Democratic primary on Tuesday (March) and, with the win, acquired enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. Before the primary, he had 1,867 delegates, and tonight, he is presumed to have received the 101 delegates needed to get the 1,968 needed to secure the nomination.

President Biden didn't face much competition to get the nod, winning all the primaries and caucuses but one, in American Samoa. He did face some pushback from voters in Michigan over his stance on the war between Gaza and Israel, with a significant number of people voting uncommitted in protest.

"Four years ago, I ran for president because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation," Biden said in a statement after his victory." Because of the American people, we won that battle, and now I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party — and our country — in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever."

Former president Donald Trump is looking to secure the Republican Party's nomination for president by the end of the night. He was projected to win in Georgia. Expected wins in Mississippi and Washington state would give him enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee heading into the Republican National Convention this July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.