Retired Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead Days After Testifying About Company

By Bill Galluccio

March 12, 2024

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

retired Boeing whistleblower was found dead just a few days after testifying against the company. John Barnett, 62, worked as a quality control engineer for more than thirty years and retired in 2017.

Two years after retiring, Barnett spoke to the BBC about issues with 787 Dreamliner jets, alleging that Boeing rushed them out of the factory despite several potential safety issues. He said he began reporting issues as early as 2010, but they were ignored. A 2017 investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration backed up many of his concerns.

Since retiring, Barnett has been involved in a defamation lawsuit with Boeing concerning his allegations against the company.

Last week, Barnett was in Charleston, South Carolina, for a deposition with Boeing's lawyers. He was scheduled to sit for a second session on Saturday (March 9) but did not show up.

After attempts to contact him failed, officials checked with his hotel. His body was later found in his truck, which was parked in the hotel's parking garage. The Charleston County Coroner's Office said he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We are saddened by Mr. Barnett's passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends," Boeing said in a statement.

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.