Vikings Signing Veteran Quarterback After Losing Kirk Cousins: Report

Darnold, 26, will join his fourth NFL team since being selected by the New York Jets at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former USC standout has thrown for 12,064 yards, 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions on 1,082 of 1,811 passing during stints with the Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, which included starting one game and making 10 appearances in 2023.

Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, revealed the quarterback's decision to sign with the Falcons on his X account Monday.

"Excited for @KirkCousins8 agreeing to a 4 year deal with the @AtlantaFalcons," McCartney wrote.

Cousins' four-year deal with the Falcons is reportedly expected to be worth $180 million and includes $100 million guaranteed, as well as a $50 million signing bonus, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pelissero on Monday.