Vikings Signing Veteran Quarterback After Losing Kirk Cousins: Report

By Jason Hall

March 12, 2024

NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported early Tuesday (March 12) morning.

The reported move comes hours after the agent of former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins announced his client's decision to sign with the Atlanta Falcons after the beginning of the non-tampering period in free agency Monday (March 11).

"A new QB in Minnesota: The #Vikings are expected to sign #49ers QB Sam Darnold, per me and @TomPelissero. Darnold gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, sources say, and joins former teammate Josh McCown, who is Minnesota’s new QB coach. Kirk Cousins out, Darnold in," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Darnold, 26, will join his fourth NFL team since being selected by the New York Jets at No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former USC standout has thrown for 12,064 yards, 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions on 1,082 of 1,811 passing during stints with the Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, which included starting one game and making 10 appearances in 2023.

Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, revealed the quarterback's decision to sign with the Falcons on his X account Monday.

"Excited for @KirkCousins8 agreeing to a 4 year deal with the @AtlantaFalcons," McCartney wrote.

Cousins' four-year deal with the Falcons is reportedly expected to be worth $180 million and includes $100 million guaranteed, as well as a $50 million signing bonus, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pelissero on Monday.

