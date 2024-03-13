“'Ice Cold' will truly spark a sense of excitement and curiosity into our world of jewelry and baubles as an extended form of hip-hop culture which has inspired the global stage as an extension of our art,” said the exhibit's senior advisor Ricky “Slick Rick” Waters. “This collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History is a harmonious blend of creativity and cultural significance. I’m very honored to be a part of creating a unique and immersive experience for the Museum's visitors in such a renowned space in the mecca of New York City.”



"Ice Cold" is being established by an expert curatorial team and advisory board that consists of artists, industry professionals, jewelers, and academics. The exhibition is curated by journalist and author of the book Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History Vikki Tobak as well as guest co-curators Kevin "Coach K" Lee, the founder and COO of Quality Control Music, and Karam Gill, who's a creative director and filmmaker of the 2021 documentary series ICE COLD. Slick Rick serves as the senior advisor on the board along with Lenny Santiago, Timothy Anne Burnside, Mandy Aragones, Tanisha Ford, jeweler Alex Moss, Pete Nice and Bevy Smith.



"Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry" opens at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on May 9.

