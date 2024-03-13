Actress Olivia Munn Reveals Life-Altering Medical Diagnosis
By Logan DeLoye
March 13, 2024
"The Newsroom" alum Olivia Munn recently revealed that she underwent a double mastectomy after finding out that she had breast cancer in April 2023.
According to Page Six, the 43-year-old tested negative for the BCRA gene (a well-known cancer causing gene) last year and received positive feedback from two mammograms. Despite the aforementioned factors, Munn's doctor decided to calculate her "Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score" just incase.
It was this decision that changed Munn's life forever.
Upon investigating, the doctor discovered that Munn's lifetime risk of breast cancer was 37 percent. So, the actress was sent to get an MRI, ultrasound, and biopsy, which ultimately revealed the presence of Luminal B (an aggressive and fast-moving cancer) in both breasts. Munn shared her story on social media in hopes that others would "find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."
"My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. The same winter I also had a normal mammogram."
Just two months after testing negative for "90 different cancer genes" and receiving positive feedback from multiple mammograms, Munn was unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress has undergone four surgeries since the diagnosis, and despite being bed-ridden most of the time, has remained optimistic and focused on keeping her head clear. She initially withheld this information from the public because she "needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."
The actress underwent a double mastectomy and, thanks to the thoroughness of her doctor, is now cancer free! "The Newsroom" standout encouraged female fans and followers to inquire about their Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score regardless of their mammogram results.