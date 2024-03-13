Actress Olivia Munn Reveals Life-Altering Medical Diagnosis

"The Newsroom" alum Olivia Munn recently revealed that she underwent a double mastectomy after finding out that she had breast cancer in April 2023.

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old tested negative for the BCRA gene (a well-known cancer causing gene) last year and received positive feedback from two mammograms. Despite the aforementioned factors, Munn's doctor decided to calculate her "Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score" just incase.

It was this decision that changed Munn's life forever.

Upon investigating, the doctor discovered that Munn's lifetime risk of breast cancer was 37 percent. So, the actress was sent to get an MRI, ultrasound, and biopsy, which ultimately revealed the presence of Luminal B (an aggressive and fast-moving cancer) in both breasts. Munn shared her story on social media in hopes that others would "find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."