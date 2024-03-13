Bon Jovi Kicks Off 'FOREVER' Album With New Single 'Legendary'

Bon Jovi is continuing the celebration of their 40th anniversary as they have announced their 16th album, FOREVER, and are previewing the record with their new single, "Legendary" and its cosmic accompanying music video.

FOREVER follows Bon Jovi's 2020 album, and is set to be released later this year on June 7th. The release is currently available for pre-order, which includes colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies, in addition to an extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon Bon Jovi. See the full FOREVER track list below.

In a statement, Jon explained of FOREVER, "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi."