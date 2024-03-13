Crocodile Bites Man Swimming Away From Capsized Boat In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

March 13, 2024

An American crocodile basks in the sun with mouth agape.
Photo: Photo by James Keith / Moment / Getty Images

A crocodile bit a 68-year-old man while he was swimming away from his sinking boat in the Florida Everglades. The National Park Service confirmed the attack happened Sunday afternoon (March ) in the Flamingo Marina of Everglades National Park.

Officials said the man capsized his recreational sailboat in the marina basin, forcing him to swim to shore. The man suddenly went underwater while trying to reach land, the news release states. When park rangers responded to the scene, they found the 68-year-old with a laceration on his leg.

Miami-Dade Rescue took the unidentified man to a local hospital, and he was last listed in stable condition.

Rangers and park biologists said they'll continue to investigate the incident and monitor the suspected crocodile. NPS, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are also evaluating the situation.

“While the park is a safe place to visit, we remind visitors to stay alert and exercise caution, especially around wildlife,” officials warned in their statement. “Swimming or wading is prohibited in all canals, ponds, freshwater lakes, marked channels and boat basins in Everglades National Park.”

American crocodiles are a federally-threatened species that resemble their close relative, the American alligator. According to FWC, an estimated 2,000 crocodiles roam South Florida today.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.