Disturbing Video Shows MLB Player Groping Older Woman

A disturbing video shared by Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman shows him groping and caressing an older woman.

The clip, which was shared to Chapman's verified Instagram account Tuesday (March 12), shows the 36-year-old lying on the shoulder of an elderly woman while grabbing her breast and rubbing her mid-section on a couch. The woman initially pushes Chapman's hand away at first as they and the person filming the strange interaction speak Spanish.

Chapman reportedly still had the video on his Instagram story early Wednesday (March 13) morning, according to Sports Illustrated. Several internet sleuths presumed, with past photographic evidence, that the woman in the video was Chapman's mother, though that wasn't been confirmed at the time of publication on Wednesday.