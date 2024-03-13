Disturbing Video Shows MLB Player Groping Older Woman
By Jason Hall
March 13, 2024
A disturbing video shared by Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman shows him groping and caressing an older woman.
The clip, which was shared to Chapman's verified Instagram account Tuesday (March 12), shows the 36-year-old lying on the shoulder of an elderly woman while grabbing her breast and rubbing her mid-section on a couch. The woman initially pushes Chapman's hand away at first as they and the person filming the strange interaction speak Spanish.
Chapman reportedly still had the video on his Instagram story early Wednesday (March 13) morning, according to Sports Illustrated. Several internet sleuths presumed, with past photographic evidence, that the woman in the video was Chapman's mother, though that wasn't been confirmed at the time of publication on Wednesday.
Aroldis Chapman posted this on his IG story 😭https://t.co/SAPPUcVLrQ— Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) March 13, 2024
Chapman is a two-time World Series champion with the 2016 Chicago Cubs and 2023 Texas Rangers, having been acquired by both teams in mid-season trades, as well as a seven-time All-Star during stints with five MLB teams including the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. The Cuban native was previously accused of attacking and choking girlfriend -- now the mother of his child -- during an alleged incident in which the pitcher allegedly fired eight gunshots in October 2015.
Florida police never filed charges against Chapman due to inconsistencies with witness reports, however, he was suspended for the first 30 games of the 2016 MLB season.