Megan Thee Stallion Announces 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

"HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR ☀️☀️☀️" she wrote in her caption. "Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY 🔥 I told you what cities today to get yall prepared! Check back in on thee 20th for official dates 😜😜😜 im so exciteddddd."



Like we mentioned up top, this is Meg's first time headlining her own tour. The last time she toured the U.S. was in 2022 for Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia Tour." Prior to that, she joined Future and Meek Mill for their "Legendary Nights Tour" with Mustard and YG in 2019.



The tour will begin just in time for Meg's forthcoming album. The follow-up to her 2022 LP Traumazine is expected to contain previously released tracks like "Cobra" and "HISS." She plans to drop the album independently after she left 1501 Ent/300 and signed a distribution deal with Warner Music Group. So far, she hasn't revealed any other details about the project, but she's bound to update the hotties by the time her new tour begins.



The dates for the "Hot Girl Summer Tour" will be revealed next week on March 20.

