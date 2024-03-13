The Top True Crime Podcasts
By iHeartRadio
March 13, 2024
True crime podcasts have become a cultural phenomenon, captivating listeners with tales of intrigue, mystery, and justice. Whether you’re a seasoned true-crime aficionado or a curious newcomer, these gripping shows offer a deep dive into real-life mysteries, investigations, and chilling narratives. From meticulously researched cases to amateur sleuths seeking answers, the world of true crime podcasts is vast and diverse.
There are many true crime podcasts that have left an indelible mark on the genre. From chat-style discussions to in-depth explorations, these shows promise to keep you hooked, offering a mix of tragedy, suspense, and the relentless pursuit of truth. So grab your headphones, settle in, and prepare to unravel some of the most compelling mysteries of our time with these top true crime podcasts.
Crime Junkie
Crime Junkie is a captivating weekly podcast for true-crime lovers hosted by Ashley Flowers. Every Monday, Ashley delves into the crimes that have captured her attention, delivering the details in a conversational style that feels like you’re discussing mysteries with your closest friends. The storytelling is clear, concise, and devoid of unnecessary detours, ensuring that each case remains suspenseful and easy to follow. If you’re a true crime enthusiast, this podcast is a must-listen.
Morbid: A True Crime Podcast
Morbid: A True Crime Podcast give you a true crime fix in a lighthearted way. Step into the eerie world of Morbid, where true crime, creepy history, and all things spooky converge. Hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist, this captivating podcast delivers a heavy dose of meticulously researched stories, sprinkled with just the right amount of dark humor. Whether you’re a seasoned true crime lover or a curious weirdo, Morbid promises to keep you hooked.
48 HOURS
Dive into the gripping world of 48 Hours, where true crime and justice cases leave an indelible impact on society. Esteemed CBS News correspondents meticulously dissect the intricacies of each crime, immersing you in the heart of investigations through pivotal evidence and compelling interviews with key figures. Their unparalleled reporting has real-world consequences, leading to the exoneration of the wrongfully convicted and the reopening—and resolution—of once-cold cases. Tune in every Monday for a fresh episode.
Snapped: Women Who Murder
Snapped: Women Who Murder is your true crime fix in podcast form. With the true crime podcast, you can immerse yourself in the direct audio from the original Snapped episodes that have aired on Oxygen over the past 29 seasons (and counting). Whether you’re commuting with headphones, driving in your car, or working out at the gym, you can now enjoy these gripping true crime stories. Tune in every Sunday for new episodes that delve into the minds of women who commit murder.
The Idaho Massacre
Unravel a chilling true crime mystery with The Idaho Massacre. On November 13, 2022, a gruesome tragedy unfolded in an off-campus residence near the University of Idaho. Four students were brutally stabbed to death, sending shockwaves through the community. After an extensive investigation and a nationwide manhunt, authorities apprehended a 28-year-old Ph.D. student from a neighboring university. His major in criminology, focused on understanding the minds of killers, raises haunting questions: Did he employ his knowledge to become a real-life Dexter? Were the Idaho victims his first, or was a hidden serial killer at play? Join the producers of The Piketon Massacre as they delve into every angle of this shocking crime, determined to uncover the truth.
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
Join hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark on My Favorite Murder, the true crime comedy podcast that keeps listeners hooked. Each week, Karen and Georgia delve into gripping true crime tales and share hometown stories from friends and fans. Since its launch in January 2016, they’ve explored infamous serial killers like the Night Stalker, unsolved cold cases, mesmerizing cults, remarkable survivor accounts, and pivotal historical events such as the Tulsa race massacre of 1921.
Anatomy Of Murder
Unveil layers of true crime with Anatomy of Murder. In the intricate world of murder cases, there are multiple layers: the victim, the crime itself, and the relentless investigation. To gain a profound understanding, one must meticulously dissect each fragment of this tragic puzzle. Tune in every Tuesday to Anatomy of Murder, where hosts Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and Scott Weinberger provide an insider’s perspective, unraveling the complexities and revealing the hidden truths behind these chilling crimes.
Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
Join legal commentator Nancy Grace as she delves deep into the day’s most shocking crimes on her new daily podcast, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. With a flawless conviction record from her decade as a prosecutor, Nancy previously used her TV show to track down missing individuals, pursue fugitives, and uncover hidden clues. Now, armed with a massive social media following and the immediacy of the internet, she delivers daily bombshells, dissecting true crime cases and asking the tough questions.
Cold Case Files
Drawing inspiration from the iconic, Emmy-nominated A&E series, Cold Case Files delves into some of the most perplexing and long-forgotten murder cases. These chilling true crime mysteries once confounded investigators, remaining unsolved for years—sometimes even decades. Astonishingly, approximately one-third of all murders in America remain open. However, relentless investigators and advancements in forensic technology have transformed some of these cold cases into success stories. Join host Paula Barros as she sheds light on the rare 1% of cases that are ultimately solved.
Murder 101
In a quaint Tennessee town, an unlikely team of investigators emerged: a group of high school students led by their teacher, Alex Campbell. Over the span of a single school semester, this dedicated class meticulously pieced together a chilling puzzle—a 30-year-old mystery involving at least six brutal murders. Astonishingly, their theory aligns with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, yet no charges have been filed against the elusive killer. While some of the original sleuthing students have graduated, a fresh wave of current high schoolers remains committed to completing the assignment and bringing justice to the victims.
True crime podcasts captivate listeners with tales of tragedy, mystery, and the relentless pursuit of justice, and these ten check all those boxes.