Woman Charged With Felony For Exploiting Glitch To Pump $28,000 Of Free Gas

By Bill Galluccio

March 13, 2024

Cropped Hand Of Woman Refueling Car
Photo: RunPhoto / DigitalVision / Getty Images

A Nebraska woman was charged with a felony for exploiting a loophole that allowed her to pump free gas for six months. Authorities said that 45-year-old Dawn Thompson allegedly double-swiped her rewards card at a Pump and Pantry gas station in Lincoln, Nebraska, allowing her to get free gas.

According to WILXdouble-swiping a rewards card put the gas pump in demo mode, allowing Thompson to set the fuel cost to zero.

Over the course of six months, authorities said Thompson visited the station 510 times and pumped over 7,000 gallons of gasoline that cost nearly $28,000. She is also accused of receiving money from another woman to use her card to get free gas as well.

Authorities were able to identify Thompson using surveillance camera footage and the information from her gas rewards card. She was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of theft by unlawfully taking $5,000+.

