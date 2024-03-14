Recalled Nuts Sold In Tennessee Could Cause 'Life-Threatening' Reaction

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of a popular brand of cashews sold in stores around the country, including in Tennessee, due to the possibility they could cause a "life-threatening" reaction.

According to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, a limited amount of the 8.25-ounce Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews, packaged in a plastic can with a blue label, has been recalled because it may have undeclared coconut and milk, which could pose "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" if consumed by individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity.

The recalled nuts have a UPC code of 078742133348 and a "best if used by" date of July 8, 2025 GH2, the latter of which can be found on the bottom of the plastic can.

The affected product was distributed both online at Walmart.com as well as in Walmart stores in dozens of states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia.

As of March 13, there have been no adverse reactions related to the recall. Individuals who have purchased the product are discouraged from consuming the nuts and should either discard it or return it to a Walmart store for a refund.

For more information on the recall, visit fda.gov.