WATCH: Firefighters Playing Pickleball Save Driver Who Nearly Ran Them Over

By Bill Galluccio

March 14, 2024

Firefighters run out of the way as a car speeds towards them
Photo: Tempe Fire Department

A group of Arizona firefighters were playing pickleball in the parking lot of their fire station on Tuesday (March 12) when a car ran over a fire hydrant and started speeding toward them. As the firefighters quickly scrambled out of the way, the vehicle slammed into two pickup trucks in the parking lot before coming to a stop.

One of the firefighters rushed over to the car and pulled the driver out through the passenger-side door. The other firefighters ran back inside the station to get equipment and began to provide medical care to the driver.

Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital. No information was provided about their injuries or condition. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the driver to lose control and speed across the road toward the firefighters.

The Tempe Fire Department shared a video of the tense moment on YouTube.

"The firefighters went from running for their lives to running to help the driver. This shows the professionalism of these firefighters," said Interim Chief Darrell Duty of Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.