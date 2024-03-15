Best Buy Recalls Nearly 300,000 Air Fryers Over Fire Risk

Best Buy is recalling nearly 300,000 air fryers because they pose "fire, burn and laceration hazards." The recall includes Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2 sold between November 2021 and November 2023.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the air fryers can overheat, causing the handles to melt or break. When the Air Fryer Ovens overheat, the glass on the door can shatter, creating a risk of laceration, burns, or fires.

"The firm has received 24 reports of overheating/melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching on fire," the agency said. "No injuries or property damage have been reported."

Consumers are advised to stop using them immediately and go to https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer for information about getting a refund. The agency noted that owners should not return the recalled air fryers directly to Best Buy.