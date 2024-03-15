Massachusetts Eatery Serves The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Pizza' In The US

Pepperoni pizza is best served in a grease-stained cardboard box crafted inside the most local-looking local hole-in-the-wall pizza joint in town. Triangles or squares, thick or thin crust, regardless of preference, there is no denying the sheer pizza-making talent present at the best "hole-in-the-wall" pizza place in Massachusetts.

Be in quality of ingredients or variety of topings, something about this standout spot keeps customers coming back for more. Visitors come hungry, leave happy, and are pleased with the no-frills standards present at this one-stop-pizza-shop. While there are many Massachusetts restaurants that serve up delicious pizza pie, only one does it best!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the restaurant that serves the best hole-in-the-wall pizza in all of Massachusetts is Leone's Sub and Pizza in Somerville. This pizza shop also ranked among the best in the nation!

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best no-frills pizza in the entire state:

"Opened in 1954, Leone's still retains an old-fashioned feel with a vintage neon sign and quilted stainless steel counter. The menu is now displayed on TVs, but that's about all that's changed at this takeout-only spot. The rectangular half- and full-tray pizzas are the way to go and will feed plenty of people with their pillowy crust. Try the eggplant topping, which is fried before being sliced and put on the pizza."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall pizza joints across the country visit cheapism.com.