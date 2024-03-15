Swimmers And Volleyball Players Sue NCAA Over Transgender Policies

Over a dozen college athletes have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for allowing transgender women to compete on women's college teams. The lawsuit is funded by the Independent Council On Women's Sports.

Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who has been a staunch opponent of allowing transgender women to compete, is one of the athletes involved in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit mentions Lia Thomas, who used to swim for the men's team at the University of Pennsylvania before transitioning to a woman. The NCAA allowed Thomas to swim in the national championship in 2022 in Georgia, where she became the first transgender woman to win a Division I title.

The group of female athletes argue that allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports violates their Title IX rights. They said they felt uncomfortable sharing a locker room with Thomas and believed she had an unfair advantage over other female swimmers.

"The NCAA did not protect me or my fellow swimmers or even warn us of what to expect. My privacy and safety were being violated in the locker room," said Kylee Alons, a 31-time All-American swimmer who competed against Thomas.

The lawsuit seeks to bar athletes from participating in sports that don't match their biological sex. They also want to strip any titles and awards transgender athletes have won so they can be given to female competitors.

The NCAA issued a brief statement on the lawsuit.

"College sports are the premier stage for women's sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women's sports, and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a statement.