YUNGBLUD Teases 'Biggest Announcement Yet' With Another Major Announcement

YUNGBLUD's cooking up something BIG—so big, in fact, that he's staging a free outdoor show in London just to make the announcement. On Friday (March 15), the English rocker revealed (some) details about the event, which is slated for March 18.

"FREE OUTDOOR SHOW and my biggest announcement yet. MONDAY 18th of MARCH. NORTH LONDON," he wrote on X/Twitter. "Exact location released Monday morning 10am on my story. SHOWTIME AT 5pm. COME TO LONDON. SEE YOU THERE. it’s about to get fookin mental."

YUNGBLUD first started teasing his "biggest announcement yet" on March 8. “I’m changing and I can feel it, there are things ahead,” he said in a video posted to social media. “Some things I know about, some things I believe we are going to have a lot of fun figuring out together.”

“But in my opinion, in order to look forward, you’ve got to look back on the things you’ve done," he added. “Recently, I realized that everything I’ve done up until this moment had a purpose and a meaning, even though I might not have known it at the time. And the biggest thing I’ve learned is that I was never alone through any of it. You were there next to me every f***ing step of the way, and for that I want to say thank you.””

“It’s been a f***ing mental adventure, but I hope you’re ready for another one," he ended the message.

YUNGBLUD released his latest single "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" in January and dropped three singles in 2023. His last full album was 2022's YUNGBLUD. See both of his posts below.