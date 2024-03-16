Winner Of $1.765 Billion Powerball Jackpot Finally Revealed

The winner of the October 11, 2023, $1.765 billion Powerball drawing, the second-largest in the game's history, was finally revealed five months later.

Theodorus Struyck, 65, was identified as the representative for the group who purchased the winning ticket at a store in Frazier Park, California, the California Lottery announced in a press release shared on Friday (March 16). The grandfather is a resident of the small mountain town which has approximately 3,000 residents.

The October 11, 2023, drawing was the 36th draw for that Powerball sequence, which allowed the California Lottery to raise an additional $119.5 million for public schools.

“Announcing big wins like this gives all of our players the chance to hope and dream that they could be next,” said California Lottery Director Harjinder K. Shergill Chima. “But it also gives us an opportunity to shine the spotlight on our terrific mission, which is to generate additional, supplemental funding for public education in California. So, it’s students of all ages across the state, who win every day thanks to our players, our retail partners who sell these fun games, and our hard-working staff here at the Lottery. This is an exciting day for all of us!"

The results from the October 11, 2023 Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 22-24-40-52-64

POWERBALL: 10

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot had previously reset to $20 million after one player in Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion drawing on July 19 when a ticket purchased at Las Palmitas Mini Market near the Fashion District matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball. The July 19, 2023, drawing was the third-largest in the game's history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history at the time.

Prior to that, the Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million after one player in Ohio won the $253 million drawing on April 19, which followed back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots on April 18 and April 14. One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.