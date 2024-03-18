Recalled Cashews Sold In Colorado Pose 'Fatal' Health Risks

By Zuri Anderson

March 18, 2024

Cashew Nuts in Wooden Bowl on Green Background
Photo: MirageC / Moment / Getty Images

A Trader Joe's brand of cashew nuts is being recalled in several states, including Colorado, over possible bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Wenders LLC is recalling four lots of Trader Joe's Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, SKU Number 37884, after at least one of the lots tested positive for Salmonella during routine FDA testing.

The food safety alert states healthy people infected with Salmonella may suffer from fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Officials warn infections can be serious and even fatal for young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Here are the affected lots and their Best Before dates: T12139 (Best Before February 21, 2025), T12140 (Best Before March 1, 2025), T12141 (Best Before March 08, 2025), and T12142 (Best Before March 10, 2025).

No illnesses have been reported as of Monday (March 18).

The affected products were sold at Trader Joe's locations in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

The FDA urges consumers not to eat these nuts and to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the company at foodsafety@wendersllc.com.

