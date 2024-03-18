The Who's Roger Daltrey Announces North American Solo Tour: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

March 18, 2024

FRANCE-BRITAIN-CULTURE-MUSIC-ROCK
Photo: AFP

Roger Daltrey is heading out on a solo North American tour this summer. The Who singer announced a nine-date trek that features Daltrey “presenting a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience,” reads a press release.

Daltrey's band will feature Simon Townshend (guitar), Billy Nicholls (mandolin), Jody Linscott (percussion), Doug Boyle (guitar), John Hogg (bass), Katie Jacoby (violin), Steve Weston (harmonica), Geraint Watkins (keyboards/accordion), and Scott Devours (drums). KT Tunstall and Dan Bern will play support on select dates.

See the full tour itinerary below.

Roger Daltrey 2024 North American Tour Dates

05/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

06/12 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center *

06/14 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino *

06/16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

06/18 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

06/20 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

06/22 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood – The Koussevitzky Music Shed *

06/25 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

06/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre ^

06/29 – Highland Park, IL @ The Pavilion at Ravinia *

* = w/ KT Tunstall

^ = w/ Dan Bern

Roger DaltreyThe Who
