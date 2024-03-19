A Georgia couple is facing charges after authorities reportedly found them drunk and asleep on a Florida beach without their children nearby. A Volusia County deputy responded to Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon (March 16) after a 911 caller reported the parents, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

An arrest affidavit obtained by reporters claims it took the deputy eight attempts to wake up 27-year-old Alyssia Langley and her fiancé, 27-year-old Timothy Stephens. Body camera footage shows the deputy asking the couple about their kids' whereabouts, and the duo seemed clueless. The news station claims the father even called for his children near the water.

"You don't know where they are?" the deputy asked in the video.

Officials found the couple's young children swimming unsupervised in a nearby hotel pool. They are safe, according to reporters.

As for the parents, they were both charged with child neglect, a third-degree felony. Stephens was taken to the hospital before the county jail because he reportedly face-planted on the ground while attempting to escape deputies, reporters learned. He's also been charged with escape and violating a county ordinance on alcoholic beverages on the beach.

The incident left Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood baffled.

"I went and read the report, and I'm like, ‘You got to be kidding me,’" he said, per FOX 35. It just boggles my mind that you would drive here and get obliterated and allow a five- and a seven-year-old to wander off."