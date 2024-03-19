Howard Stern Opens Up During First Terrestrial Radio Appearance In 19 Years

While Howard Stern got his start in terrestrial radio, he hasn't appeared on it since leaving for satellite radio in 2005. However, today, he returned for the first time in 19 years to honor one of his radio heroes, Jim Kerr.

This week, Kerr, who anchors the Jim Kerr Rock and Roll Morning Show on New York's Q104.3, marked 50 years of morning radio in New York City, making him the longest-running morning radio personality in the city's history. To honor the occasion, Howard joined Jim and confessed to Kerr that he has always been jealous of Jim and his career. He said to him, "You were always the guy that I listened to, which really blew my mind since I think we're the same age...I remember being in like college and high school [hearing Jim] and I go, 'How is it this guy is on a major radio station and sounds like a professional DJ and i'm a schlub, I can't even get a job in radio.'"

The pair then reminisced about the old days, about family, about childhood, about how they got their starts, about their careers and more. The conversation was simulcast on both legends' shows. Check it out here: