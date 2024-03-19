Some Bicentennial Quarters Are Now Worth Up To $4,000

If you ever check out the change you have lying around and spot one of those bicentennial quarters that celebrates America's 200th birthday, you probably think you have something special that is worth more than 25 cents. Well you might be right! However, there has to be something unique about the quarter to give it more than just its face value. According to The Coin Guy, those coins with the little drummer boy are worth upwards of $4,000 if there is a tiny mistake on the back.

In a video, he explains that a bicentennial quarter with a small "D" behind George Washington's head, which means that it was minted in Denver, had some slight doubling on the letters in the word "Liberty" on the back. It sold for over $3,000 because of the flaw. It's a mistake known as the double die error and there are a lot of them out there.