Granddaughter Watches In Horror As Grandmother Plunges Down Elevator Shaft

By Bill Galluccio

March 20, 2024

Inside an Elevator Shaft
Photo: alex_u / iStock / Getty Images

A woman in her 70s was seriously injured after she fell down an empty elevator shaft in a New Jersey apartment building. The woman was with her young granddaughter when they called the elevator on the first floor of the building.

When the elevator door opened, the woman stepped inside but fell down the shaft into the basement because the elevator was not there. When other residents heard the woman screaming, they rushed to help.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with a broken elbow and stomach tear.

Neighbors told WNBC that the elevator was just one of the many problems the tenants have been facing.

"People complain about issues from the days they moved in, and nothing ever gets done," Edwin Perdomo told the news station. "I've counted people with stories about this elevator getting stuck."

Perdomo said that he has complained about issues with mold, leaks, and flies in his apartment, but the management company, Cross County Management, has not addressed any of the problems.

When WNBC tried calling the management company, nobody answered the phone.

