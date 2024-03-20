Man Kicked Off Flight After Trying To Hide In Plane's Bathroom

A Texas man was detained after trying to stow away on a Delta Air Lines flight at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah. A criminal complaint said that 26-year-old Wicliff Fleurizard used his friend's "buddy pass" from Southwest Airlines to get past security at the airport.

Once Fleurizard got to the gate, he realized the flight he wanted to board was full, so he made his way to another gate, where Delta Flight 1683 from Salt Lake City to Austin, Texas, was boarding.

Surveillance videos showed that Fleurizard was secretly taking photos of other passengers' boarding passes, which he used to board the plane.

Once inside, Fleurizard tried to hide in the front and rear bathrooms of the plane. After the doors were locked and the plane started to taxi toward the runway, the flight crew realized Fleurizard had stowed away on the aircraft.

The plane returned to the gate, and Fleurizard was taken into custody. He told police that he was trying to get home after a snowboarding trip to Park City.

Fleurizard is being held on a federal retainer in a Salt Lake City prison. Officials did not say what charges he is facing.