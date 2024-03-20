Mother Arrested For Allegedly Encouraging 7-Year-Old To Steal Woman's Purse

A Georgia mother was arrested for allegedly encouraging her seven-year-old daughter to steal a woman's purse. The Newnan Police Department said that 28-year-old Kenya Butler was at The Juicy Crab with her daughter when she saw a woman's purse unattended in a booth.

Authorities said that Butler allegedly told her daughter to grab the purse. Her daughter snatched the purse, and then they left the restaurant along with others in their group, skipping out on a $500 bill.

Investigators credited the public for helping to identify Butler from surveillance camera footage recorded at the restaurant. They are still trying to identify a man who they believe was responsible for the $500 bill.

The man has tattoos on both of his arms and is seen leaving the restaurant wearing a white shirt that says, "Fake love, rich sex."

Butler was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft by taking. She was released from prison after posting a $2,300 bond.

Butler's daughter is not in any trouble for stealing the purse.