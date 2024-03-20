'The Bright Side' - A New Daily Podcast From Hello Sunshine

Hello Sunshine, the company founded by actress and producer Reese Witherspoon, is launching The Bright Side, a new daily podcast that aims to start your day on a positive note. The Bright Side is set to premiere on March 25th and promises to bring you inspiration, culture, and real conversations that will uplift and empower you.

Hosted by Dynamic Duo Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce

Co-hosted by TV host Danielle Robay and Emmy-nominated national correspondent Simone Boyce, this 30-minute morning show-style podcast is not your average listen.

A Unique Podcast

With Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce at the helm, you can expect nothing but engaging and insightful conversations that cover a wide range of topics. From the latest trends to celebrity interviews, and discussions with women who are making waves in the world, The Bright Side has something for everyone. It’s the perfect mix of entertainment, culture, wellness, and more - all designed to help you start your day on the right foot.

Empowering Women with Hello Sunshine

What sets The Bright Side apart is its focus on inspiring and empowering women as they navigate through life's many transitions. As part of her role leading Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon serves as the executive producer for this podcast that celebrates and discovers stories with women at the center.

Real Conversations and Connections

Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce are all about providing a platform for women to share their stories, struggles, and triumphs. With a casual and relatable tone, they create a welcoming space where listeners can feel connected and supported. Whether you’re facing a big life change or just looking for a boost of motivation, The Bright Side is here to help you navigate through it all.

Fresh Content Every Weekday

Each weekday, The Bright Side delivers fresh content that is both informative and entertaining. Expect book recommendations, wellness tips, and lots of laughs, plus special guests who bring their unique perspectives and expertise to the table. From authors to entrepreneurs, activists to artists, you never know who will drop by the podcast to add an extra layer of depth and insight.

Join the Hello Sunshine Community

Get ready to add a little joy to your morning routine by joining the Hello Sunshine community for a daily dose of positivity and empowerment. Tune in to The Bright Side podcast on March 25th on iHeartRadio.

A Sneak Peek with the Trailer

If you can't wait until March 25th, the trailer for The Bright Side is already out and promises an exciting lineup of guests and topics.