WATCH: Travis Kelce Sings Taylor Swift Song On 'New Heights'

Kelce had previously told WSJ Magazine that he was a fan of Swift's '1989' album, which features the song, during a feature in December 2023.

"‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line,” Kelce said while discussing attending his girlfriend's concert.

Swift and Kelce rushed back from Singapore to attend Madonna's Oscars 2024 afterparty in Los Angeles earlier this month, Page Six reported earlier this week. The couple was reportedly spotted at the event, which is known as 'The Party' and was held at talent manager Guy Oseary's Hollywood Hills home, but managed to evade paparazzi as there was a strict no-cameras policy. The Party served as the first major Hollywood event Kelce attended with Swift since going public with their relationship last year, however, the two have not yet been spotted on a red carpet together.

Kelce, who returned to America for the Chiefs' delayed Super Bowl celebration and his brother Jason's NFL retirement after attending several of Swift's shows in Australia, reunited with the singer last week for several concerts in Singapore as part of the international leg of her 'Eras Tour,' which she will pause for two months before resuming at Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. The three-time Super Bowl champion famously revealed that he attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he attended her concert at Arrowhead Stadium prior to their relationship last summer.

Swift later said that Travis "very adorably put me on blast" when he acknowledged the situation on his podcast, which she said "was metal as hell" while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' in December 2023.