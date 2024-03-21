Laken Riley's Dad Demands Government Declare Migrant Crisis 'Invasion'

The father of Laken Riley, the nursing student killed by an illegal immigrant while jogging last month, called on Georgia government officials to declare an “invasion to detain and deport criminal illegals” in an effort to protect Americans.

Jason Riley appeared before the Georgia State Senate and made his plea to Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday (March 20), 27 days after his daughter's death. Venezuelan migrant José Antonio Ibarra, who entered the U.S. illegally two years prior, is accused of abducting and killing Laken near the University of Georgia in Athens.

“I stand before you, a heartbroken man,” he said via the New York Post. “Part of my purpose has been taken. God gave me a beautiful daughter to father, protect, provide for and nurture. A man with an evil heart stole her life. He was in this country and in this state illegally.”

“My vision for every senator in this chamber is that you protect citizens from this illegal invasion,” he added. “Please recognize over a million illegal aliens are in this state and making families nervous.”

Ibarra, 26, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment in relation to Laken's death, which has become a major political topic in relation to immigration policies. Jason's comments on the Georgia State Senate floor came days after he expressed his anger that both major political parties were politicizing his daughter's death.

“I think it’s being used politically to get those votes,” he said during an interview with NBC's 'TODAY Show' on Monday (March 19). “It makes me angry. I feel like, you know, they’re just using my daughter’s name for that.”

“And she was much better than that, and she should be raised up for the person that she is. She was an angel,” he added.