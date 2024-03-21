Post Malone Reveals Sneak Peek Of Unreleased Collab With Morgan Wallen

By Kelly Fisher

March 21, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone revealed a snippet of an unreleased collaboration with Morgan Wallen on his social media channels on Wednesday evening (March 20). He wrote in his caption, “let’s go with the real mix this time,” adding a laughing emoji and tagging Wallen.

“I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 am 😂😂😂 this song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!” Wallen wrote in the comments on Instagram. The sneak peek also garnered comments from fellow artists Bailey Zimmerman, ERNEST and others eager for the full song.

Post Malone has previously teased unreleased collabs with country artists, including North Carolina-born singer-songwriter Luke Combs. In November, Posty also took the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, delivering a collaborative performance with Wallen and HARDY at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards. The trio teamed up to perform a surprise tribute to the late Joe Diffie, which included “John Deere Green” by Wallen and HARDY and Post Malone joined for “Pickup Man.” That performance also took place shortly before HARDY’s DIFFTAPE announcement, the third installment of his HIXTAPE albums releasing this month. Listen to Post Malone’s sneak peek of his collaboration with Wallen here:

Morgan WallenPost Malone
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.