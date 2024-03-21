Post Malone revealed a snippet of an unreleased collaboration with Morgan Wallen on his social media channels on Wednesday evening (March 20). He wrote in his caption, “let’s go with the real mix this time,” adding a laughing emoji and tagging Wallen.

“I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 am 😂😂😂 this song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!” Wallen wrote in the comments on Instagram. The sneak peek also garnered comments from fellow artists Bailey Zimmerman, ERNEST and others eager for the full song.

Post Malone has previously teased unreleased collabs with country artists, including North Carolina-born singer-songwriter Luke Combs. In November, Posty also took the stage at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, delivering a collaborative performance with Wallen and HARDY at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards. The trio teamed up to perform a surprise tribute to the late Joe Diffie, which included “John Deere Green” by Wallen and HARDY and Post Malone joined for “Pickup Man.” That performance also took place shortly before HARDY’s DIFFTAPE announcement, the third installment of his HIXTAPE albums releasing this month. Listen to Post Malone’s sneak peek of his collaboration with Wallen here: