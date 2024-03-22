House Passes $1.2 Trillion Spending Bill Hours Before Shutdown Deadline

On Friday (March 22), the House of Representatives passed a $1.2 trillion bill to fund the government just hours before a midnight deadline to prevent a government shutdown.

The bill funds several agencies, including the Departments of Homeland Security, State, Labor, Defense, and Health and Human Services.

The bill passed despite opposition from Republicans in the Freedom Caucus. The final vote total was 286-134, with 112 Republicans and 22 Democrats voting against the measure.

Now, the bill heads to the Senate, where all 100 Senators must agree to pass it by unanimous consent so it can be signed by President Joe Biden before the deadline.

After the vote finished, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to remove Speaker Mike Johnson.

"I filed the motion to vacate today, but it's more of a warning and a pink slip," Greene told reporters after filing the motion. "I respect our conference. I paid all my dues to my conference. I'm a member in good standing, and I do not wish to inflict pain on our conference and to throw the House into chaos."

Greene said she would spend the next two weeks while the House is in recess to plan her next steps to find a replacement for Spkear Johnson.