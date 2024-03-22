Kylie Kelce Says She Had 'No Business' In Recent Viral Video

Kylie Kelce, the wife of recently retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, said she had "no business being" involved in a recent viral video in which she performed alongside a local Irish Step Dancing team during St. Patrick's Day.

Kelce, whose maiden name is McDevitt, acknowledged the video of herself with the members of the McHugh School of Irish Step Dancing outside a massive crowd at Media's Towne House in Philadelphia during the third edition of her TikTok series 'Places Kylie has no business being.'

“I haven’t Irish danced since probably seventh grade, and that is with the exception of occasionally when impaired in college,” Kylie said. “I had no business. None.”