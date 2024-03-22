Popular Washington City Ranks Among The 'Rudest' Cities In America

Several U.S. cities, including big-name locations, have reputations thanks to their residents' more unpleasant behaviors. While some of these ill manners can be found just about anywhere, they can range from not acknowledging people to refusing to let drivers over in a traffic lane. Some normalized customs could even be considered impolite depending on where you go.

Preply released their study ranking the rudest and most polite cities in the country. Analysts compiled their results based on a survey they issued in 2022:

"We surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors, to help travelers determine what to expect when visiting. Respondents also answered questions about cultural differences abroad."

A popular Washington city ranked as America's 13th rudest city, and that's Seattle. On a scale of 1 to 10, the Emerald City has an average rudeness score of 5.14.

The study named Philadelphia the rudest city in the nation. Alternatively, Austin, Texas was declared America's most polite city.

Here are the Top 10 rudest cities in the U.S., according to Preply:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan San Francisco, California Washington, D.C. Los Angeles, California Houston, Texas

Check out the full report on Preply's website.