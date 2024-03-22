Watch Tom DeLonge Fall To His Knees, Rush Offstage To Vomit Mid-Show

Blink-182 are currently on tour in South America, and during their first ever show in Paraguay Tom DeLonge experienced something he's never experienced before: suffering from heat stroke at 11pm.

The guitarist took to Instagram to talk about the scary experience. "This was about 1 min before heat stroke hit," he captioned a photo of himself from the concert. "Fell to my knees, everything went blurry, then wobbled to the side of the stage and vomited for a bit. Super fun. @markhoppus and @travisbarker made up for the lost time… man, this was not something I’ve ever felt before. 95 Degrees at a 11pm on stage. But… I made it back and finished the show. Cause that’s what Navy Seals do…"

Fan-shot footage shows Tom leaning on Travis's drum riser before falling to his knees during "More Than You Know." Somehow he doesn't miss a beat or lyric, but makes a beeline offstage as soon as the song's over. “You alright, Tommy?" Mark asks. "Tom’s throwing up right now, I think. I think Tom’s throwing up.”

Mark and Travis killed time while Tom got his bearings, and he somehow was able to play 16 more songs after rejoining his bandmates on stage. Blink are coming back to North America this summer. Check out the full list of tour dates here and see Tom exit the stage below (begins around the 33:19 mark).